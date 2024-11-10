Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Doubtful to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Kincaid is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury.

After having previously exited the contest, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com relays that Kincaid returned for two snaps in the third quarter, but evidently the tight end hasn't shaken his knee issue. In his absence, Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris are available to handle Buffalo's TE duties.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now