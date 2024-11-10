Dalton Kincaid Injury: Doubtful to return Sunday

Kincaid is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury.

After having previously exited the contest, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com relays that Kincaid returned for two snaps in the third quarter, but evidently the tight end hasn't shaken his knee issue. In his absence, Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris are available to handle Buffalo's TE duties.