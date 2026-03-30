Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Fifth-year option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Monday that Kincaid (knee) has officially had his fifth-year option picked up by the team, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kincaid's fifth-year option keeps him under contract with Buffalo through the 2027 campaign. The 2023 first-round pick was limited to a career-low 12 regular-season appearances in 2025 due to a lingering PCL injury in his knee (that dates back to Nov. 2024), but he was nonetheless productive, securing 39 of 49 targets for 571 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Across two playoff appearances, Kincaid posted a 9-111-2 line on 11 targets. The 26-year-old tight end won't need to undergo any sort of offseason surgery, instead focusing on rehab to strengthen his knee for the future. He's positioned to reprise his role as Buffalo's top tight end after the team inked No. 2 man Dawson Knox to a new three-year deal, and the team's passing offense could also take a step forward with the addition of WR DJ Moore via trade.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
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