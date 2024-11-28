Dalton Kincaid Injury: Listed as non-participant Thursday

Kincaid (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Back-to-back 'DNP' listings cloud Kincaid's status for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, with the tight end down to one chance to return to practice ahead of Week 13 action. If Kincaid ends up remaining sidelined for the contest, Dawson Knox would be in line to maintain an expanded role in the Bills offense as the team's top TE option versus San Francisco.