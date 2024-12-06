Dalton Kincaid Injury: May return to action Sunday

Kincaid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams.

Kincaid made an early exit Week 10 at Indianapolis due to a knee injury and wasn't able to practice until this week, when he strung together three consecutive limited sessions. He thus has a chance to end his absence at two games, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kincaid is inhibited or inactive this weekend, Dawson Knox again would handle most of the TE reps for the Bills.