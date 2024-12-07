Dalton Kincaid Injury: Not expected to play Sunday

Kincaid (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, is not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kincaid, who last suited up for game action in Week 10, was able practice all week but on a limited basis. Despite this report his status won't be officially known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kincaid is inactive this weekend, Dawson Knox again would handle most of the TE reps for the Bills.