Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Remains sidelined Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 10:57am

Kincaid (knee) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid, who sustained a knee injury during the Bills' Week 10 win over the Colts, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the tight end is able to do Friday will loom large in terms of his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Kincaid is unavailable this weekend, Dawson Knox would be in line see added opportunities Week 11.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now