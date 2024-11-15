Dalton Kincaid Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (knee) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who suffered a knee injury during Buffalo's win over the Colts this past Sunday, will thus target a potential return to action following the team's Week 12 bye, when the Bills host the 49ers on Dec. 1. In his absence this weekend, Dawson Knox is slated to work as the top tight end, with Quintin Morris in reserve, and as a result Knox figures to see an uptick in his involvement in Buffalo's passing game versus Kansas City.