Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (knee) won't play Sunday night against the 49ers.

With Kincaid set to miss his second straight contest, Dawson Knox is slated to maintain an expanded role in the Bills offense, while serving as the team's primary option at tight end versus San Francisco. Kincaid's next chance to see game action will occur Dec. 8 when Buffalo faces the Rams in Week 14.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
