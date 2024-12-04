Dalton Kincaid Injury: Set for limited practice

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (knee) will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who last saw game action Week 10, didn't practice last week, so his limited listing is a step in the right direction. The tight end will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. If Kincaid remains out for a third straight game, however, Dawson Knox would be in line to see added opportunities as the Bills' top tight end.