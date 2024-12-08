Fantasy Football
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 12:19pm

Kincaid (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Kincaid, who last played in Week 10, was deemed questionable for the contest after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. With the 2023 first-rounder sidelined once again Sunday, Dawson Knox is on track to continue see added opportunities as the Bills' top pass-catching tight end option, while Zach Davidson is on hand to provide depth at the position in Week 14.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
