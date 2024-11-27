Fantasy Football
Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid missed the Bills' Week 11 win over the Chiefs and he's still not practicing following the team's bye week. The tight end has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but if Kincaid remains sidelined this weekend, Dawson Knox would be in line to maintain an expanded role in Week 13.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
