Dalton Kincaid News: Does little with seven targets
Kincaid recorded four receptions for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.
Despite winning, the entire Buffalo passing attack struggled against the Patriots. Kincaid was no exception, though there were positives to take away from his usage, despite the disastrous stat line. Notably, he led the team with seven targets, and now has hit that mark in both of his games since returning from a knee injury.
