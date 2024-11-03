Dalton Kincaid News: Doesn't do much with 10 targets

Kincaid caught four of 10 targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Kincaid set a season high in targets, exceeding seven for the first time this season. The extra volume didn't lead to an uptick in production, but Kincaid has at least established a solid floor with over 30 yards in eight consecutive games after an 11-yard dud in the season opener. Kincaid will try to pick up the pace in Week 10 against the Colts.