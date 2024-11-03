Dalton Kincaid News: Doesn't do much with 10 targets
Kincaid caught four of 10 targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.
Kincaid set a season high in targets, exceeding seven for the first time this season. The extra volume didn't lead to an uptick in production, but Kincaid has at least established a solid floor with over 30 yards in eight consecutive games after an 11-yard dud in the season opener. Kincaid will try to pick up the pace in Week 10 against the Colts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now