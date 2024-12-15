Dalton Kincaid News: Four catches in return

Kincaid secured four of seven targets for 53 yards in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury, Kincaid finished third in receptions and receiving yards while sharing the team lead in targets. Kincaid's yardage tally was actually a new season high, and he's posted a trio of four-reception tallies in his last four games dating back to Week 8.