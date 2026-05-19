Dalton Kincaid News: Has moved past knee issue
Kincaid (knee) was a participant in the Bills' OTAs on Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Per Capaccio, Kincaid -- who is bouncing back from a PCL injury -- didn't require an offseason procedure to address the issue, and with regard to his health, the tight end noted Tuesday, "I'd say it's probably the best I've felt in my career at this point in the year...I feel really good." As the coming campaign approaches, Kincaid is set to maintain his key role in a Bills passing offense that has been fortified by the trade acquisition of WR DJ Moore. As long as Kincaid can stay healthy, the 2023 first-rounder should see enough weekly volume to maintain fantasy utility in 2026, on the heels of having recorded a 39-571-5 receiving line in 12 regular-season contests in 2025.
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