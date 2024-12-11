Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid News: Listed as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Kincaid (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

The decision to list Kincaid as a full participant -- even in a low-intensity practice -- suggests he's expected to return from a three-game absence for Sunday's game in Detroit. He'll likely be back in his regular role as the starting tight end and top pass catcher at the position, but it might come with fewer targets than he saw earlier this season, as the Bills' WR group has come on strong recently and now gets Keon Coleman back from a wrist injury.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now