Dalton Kincaid News: One catch in divisional-round win

Kincaid caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional-round win over the Ravens.

Kincaid continues to post modest numbers, though he was hardly the only player to struggle in the passing game for the Bills in this one, as only Khalil Shakir (67) exceeded 15 receiving yards. The talented tight end could be more involved in the AFC Championship Game against a Chiefs defense that allowed the most receiving yards in the league to the position in the regular season.