Dalton Kincaid News: Sits out Week 18

Kincaid didn't play any snaps during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Though Kincaid wasn't inactive for the regular-season finale, the Bills ended up holding out the second-year tight end and a number of other key players since they had already secured the AFC's No. 2 seed heading into the day. Since his return from injury Week 15, Kincaid's playing time has hovered below 50 percent of offensive snaps over his last three appearances, so additional rest could leave him ready to handle an increased role in Sunday's wild-card round game against the Broncos. Across 13 regular-season appearances in Year 2, Kincaid secured 44 of 75 targets for 448 yards and two touchdowns.