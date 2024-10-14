Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Kincaid headshot

Dalton Kincaid News: Strong PPR performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Kincaid corralled six of seven targets for 51 yards in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Kincaid set a new high-water mark in both receptions and single-game yardage in Monday's tight win. The sophomore tight end had a better fantasy performance when he caught his lone touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the Jaguars. Kincaid hasn't broke out with a big performance quite yet, but the 2023 first-round pick deserves consideration ahead of a Week 7 contest against Tennessee.

Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News