Risner (back) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Risner has yet to play this season after sustaining a back injury that landed him on Minnesota's IR in late August. However, it appears the 29-year-old is nearing a return to the field and will now have 21 days to be activated to the Vikings' active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully recovered, expect Risner to serve as Minnesota's top right guard.