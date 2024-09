Dalton Risner Injury: Making progress

Risner (back) was working in the weight room during practice Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Risner has been on IR since Aug. 28 and is eligible to return next week. He still can't practice with the team, but his ability to hit the weight room, despite the initial back injury, is a positive sign of his progress, and he could be designated to return ahead of the Vikings' Week 5 matchup with the Jets.