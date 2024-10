Risner (back) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Rams.

Risner has been on the Vikings' injured reserve since the end of training camp due to a back injury. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 14, but the Vikings will play it safe and keep the 2019 second-round pick out of Thursday's contest. Risner's next chance at suiting up will be Week 9 against the Colts on Nov. 3.