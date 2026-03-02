Dalton Risner headshot

Dalton Risner News: Agrees to one-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:58am

Risner and the Bengals agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $5 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Risner started 11 of his 14 regular-season appearances with Cincinnati last season, and he's set to reprise his role as the team's top right guard in 2026. The veteran offensive lineman, who will turn 31 years old this offseason, enjoyed one of the best years of his career last season and appears to have found his footing in head coach Zac Taylor's offense.

