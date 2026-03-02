Dalton Risner News: Agrees to one-year extension
Risner and the Bengals agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $5 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Risner started 11 of his 14 regular-season appearances with Cincinnati last season, and he's set to reprise his role as the team's top right guard in 2026. The veteran offensive lineman, who will turn 31 years old this offseason, enjoyed one of the best years of his career last season and appears to have found his footing in head coach Zac Taylor's offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Risner See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 3 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage161 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL’s Biggest Offseason Losers: Which Team Lost the Most Talent?193 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Walker Looking Shaky, Lamb Feeling ConfidentDecember 6, 2024
-
NFL Free Agency
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent TrackerFebruary 12, 2024
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Saints-Buccaneers MatchupDecember 1, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Risner See More