Dalton Schultz headshot

Dalton Schultz Injury: Inks extension through 2027

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Texans signed Schultz (calf) to a one-year, $12.6 million contract extension through the 2027 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schultz's contract now contains $17.6 million guaranteed after he set new career highs in targets (106) and catches (82) last season en route to 777 yards and three touchdowns. A reliable safety blanket over the middle for C.J. Stroud, Schultz should remain atop the Texans' depth chart at tight end next season.

