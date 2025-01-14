Dalton Schultz Injury: Limited with shoulder issue
Schultz (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
It's a new injury for the veteran tight end. Schultz has been relatively healthy this season, and it's the first time he's been limited on a practice report since September. Schultz played 73 percent of the offensive snaps in last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers, securing two of his four targets for 23 yards. Houston's TE2, rookie Cade Stover (undisclosed), was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now