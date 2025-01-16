Fantasy Football
Dalton Schultz headshot

Dalton Schultz News: Cleared to face Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Schultz (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

After being deemed limited Tuesday and Wednesday, Schultz practiced fully Thursday, paving the way for him to lead Houston's tight end corps in the team's second postseason contest. In last weekend's 32-12 wild-card win over the Chargers, Schultz -- who logged a 53/532/2 receiving line in 17 regular-season outings -- caught two of his four targets or 23 yards.

Dalton Schultz
Houston Texans
