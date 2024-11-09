Dalton Schultz News: Could see increased targets

Schultz could see a higher-than-usual number of targets in Sunday night's game against the Lions with Houston's top-two wideouts questionable for Week 10.

Schultz had been a forgotten component in the passing offense to start the season, but injuries have hit the wideout group since Week 1. Stefon Diggs (knee) is done for the season, Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) was designated to return from IR but logged one limited practice Friday and is questionable, and Tank Dell (back) popped up on Friday's injury report and is questionable. Schultz is averaging five targets per game for the season and has seen at least six throws come his way in four of the last five weeks, coinciding with the stretch of time that injuries began impacting the wide receivers. After catching five touchdowns during his first season in Houston, Schultz is still looking for his first score in 2024.