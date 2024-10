Schultz caught four of eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots in Week 6.

Schultz was given a season-high eight targets -- second most on the team -- as the Houston offense was without Nico Collins (hamstring), who is on injured reserve for at least another three games. Expect Schultz to get more looks while Collins remains sidelined, which could eventually translate into touchdowns. Schultz has yet to score in 2024.