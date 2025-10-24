With wideouts Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both ruled out for the contest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 suggests that the Texans figure to lean heavily on Schultz on Sunday, along with rookie wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, in addition to Xavier Hutchinson. While recording a 75 percent snap share in this past Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks, Schultz racked up nine catches on 10 targets for a team-high 98 yards, and with Houston's pass-catching corps shorthanded, the TE should remain a key target for QB C.J. Stroud versus San Francisco.