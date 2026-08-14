Dalton Schultz News: Idle for preseason opener
Schultz did not play in Thursday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Schultz joined several starters on the sidelines Thursday, with Cade Stover leading all tight ends with 26 snaps on offense, followed by Foster Moreau (21). Although C.J. Stroud struggled at times in 2025, Schultz finished the regular season with a career-high 82 catches (on 106 targets) for 777 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games. He should be a favored target of Stroud for the upcoming season, though Schultz's target share could take a slight dip when wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is back in the fold.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Schultz See More
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 Teams, 32 Busts3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason4 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Schultz See More