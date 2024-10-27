Dalton Schultz News: Sees uptick in production Sunday

Schultz secured four of six targets for 52 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Colts on Tuesday.

Schultz tied for second on the team in receptions and targets while also serving as the runner-up in receiving yards. The veteran tight end's receiving yardage total was a season high as well, and he's now recorded a trio of four-catch totals in his last four games. Schultz should continue seeing a slightly elevated role in a Week 9 road matchup against the Jets on Thursday night, especially if Stefon Diggs (knee) joins Nico Collins (IR-hamstring) in street clothes.