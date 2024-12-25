Dalton Schultz News: Struggles with six targets

Schultz had two receptions on six targets for 21 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens.

Schultz was coming off his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 16 (5-45-1), but he followed that up with his worst catch rate of the season on six targets. The veteran tight end has experienced a downward trend in production in his second year with Houston, carrying a mediocre 50-503-2 receiving line while starting all 16 of the Texans' games in 2024. Schultz will look to finish the regular season on a high note when the Texans visit the Titans next Sunday.