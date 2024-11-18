Dalton Schultz News: Team-high catch total in win

Schultz secured five of seven targets for 33 yards in the Texans' 34-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday night.

Facing his old team for the first time, Schultz recorded a team-high catch total that also served as a season-best figure. Schultz had 52- and 66-yard outings over the prior three games coming into Monday night, but with Nico Collins back on the field following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, the veteran tight end was used close to the line of scrimmage. Schultz's fantasy upside should remain modest in a Week 12 home divisional matchup against the Titans.