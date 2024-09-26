Dalton Schultz: Puts in full practice

Schultz (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Schultz opened Week 4 prep Wednesday as a limited practice participant, but his ability to take every rep in Thursday's session clears up any lingering doubt about his availability for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Expect the tight end to once again take on ample playing time after he logged 96 percent of Houston's snaps on offense in the Week 3 loss to Minnesota. Schultz drew five targets against the Vikings, and he could see his role in the passing attack expand if either or both of Nico Collins (hamstring) and Tank Dell (chest) aren't cleared to play versus the Jaguars.