Dalvin Cook News: Back on active roster

The Cowboys elevated Cook from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Cook saw his first action as a Cowboy last Sunday at San Francisco with Rico Dowdle sidelined due to an illness, ranking third in snaps (17 of 62) behind Ezekiel Elliott (28) and Hunter Luepke (25) out of the backfield. Cook's seven touches translated to only 22 yards from scrimmage, and with Dowdle back in action this weekend, it remains to be seen how the former may be involved in the offense.