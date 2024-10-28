Dalvin Cook News: Moves back to practice squad

Cook reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cook waited until Week 8 to make his Dallas debut, and it happened to coincide with Rico Dowdle sitting out Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to an illness. Even with the potential opportunity in front of him, Cook (17 of 62 offensive snaps) took a back seat to Ezekiel Elliott (28) and Hunter Luepke (25) out of the Cowboys backfield, and Elliott (11) and Cook (seven) handled most of the touches (Luepke had one carry). Assuming Dowdle is able to put his ailment behind him ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta, he seemingly would retake the reins of the team's running game, with Elliott and an elevated Cook likely mixing in behind him.