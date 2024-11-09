Fantasy Football
Dalvin Cook News: Not on active roster Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Cook was not elevated from the practice squad Saturday and therefore is not eligible to play Sunday against the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Ezekiel Elliott back, Dallas opted to use the practice squad roster spot on wide receiver Jalen Cropper. With Dak Prescott (hamstring) sidelined indefinitely, the offense overall might struggle and it's not as if the veteran Cook did much in his two appearances earlier this year, tallying just eight carries for 20 total yards across 23 offensive snaps. Cook could be elevated to the active roster at another point in the season.

