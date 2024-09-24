Dalvin Cook: Won't be activated in Week 4

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a radio appearance Tuesday that he doesn't expect Cook to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jones cited the short week of prep as part of the rationale behind not elevating Cook. Though the three running backs on the Cowboys' 53-man roster (Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn) have combined to average just 3.5 yards on 49 carries through the first three weeks of the season, the coaching staff may not have seen enough from Cook during his time on the practice squad to suggest that he would offer an upgrade. Cook isn't helped by the fact that he doesn't contribute on special teams like Vaughn has this season, or Dowdle has the prior three seasons.