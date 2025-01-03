Fantasy Football
Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson Injury: Missing Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:11pm

Tomlinson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Ravens.

Tomlinson was originally considered questionable for the Week 18 divisional matchup after sustaining a knee injury at Wednesday's practice. However, he's since been downgraded to out, meaning his 2024 campaign is over. Tomlinson appeared in 16 games for the Browns this season, recording 26 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Jowon Briggs is likely the next man up at defensive tackle for Cleveland on Saturday.

Dalvin Tomlinson
Cleveland Browns
