Dalvin Tomlinson Injury: Missing Week 18

Tomlinson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Ravens.

Tomlinson was originally considered questionable for the Week 18 divisional matchup after sustaining a knee injury at Wednesday's practice. However, he's since been downgraded to out, meaning his 2024 campaign is over. Tomlinson appeared in 16 games for the Browns this season, recording 26 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Jowon Briggs is likely the next man up at defensive tackle for Cleveland on Saturday.