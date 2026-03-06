Dalvin Tomlinson headshot

Dalvin Tomlinson News: Cut loose by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Cardinals released Tomlinson on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tomlinson and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract in March of 2025, but the 2017 second-rounder will end up playing just one season in Arizona. He finished the 2025 regular season with 26 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over 17 games. Tomlinson should attract interest from teams looking to add a veteran defensive lineman to the roster.

Dalvin Tomlinson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalvin Tomlinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalvin Tomlinson See More
Streaming Defenses Week 1: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
NFL
Streaming Defenses Week 1: D/ST Picks for Fantasy Football This Week
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
186 days ago
Minnesota Vikings 2023 Betting Futures
NFL
Minnesota Vikings 2023 Betting Futures
Author Image
Jim Coventry
July 10, 2023
NFL Futures Bets: 2023 Cleveland Browns Bets to Target
NFL
NFL Futures Bets: 2023 Cleveland Browns Bets to Target
Author Image
Jim Coventry
July 6, 2023
Tuesday Free Agency Recap: Ekeler Serious, Waller Gone, Raiders Redundant
NFL
Tuesday Free Agency Recap: Ekeler Serious, Waller Gone, Raiders Redundant
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
March 14, 2023
Gameday Injuries: Week 11
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 11
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 20, 2022