Dalvin Tomlinson News: Signs with Bolts

Tomlinson and the Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year, $7.5 million deal Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman from Alabama was dropped by the Cardinals on Mar. 6 but has since found a new home in Los Angeles. Tomlinson appeared in 17 games last season, recording 26 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. Now with the Chargers, he's expected to operate as one of the team's top interior defensive linemen during the 2026 season.