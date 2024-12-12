Damar Hamlin Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday
Hamlin (back) did not participate in Thursday's walkthrough practice.
Hamlin was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, so his lack of activity Thursday could represent either a setback relating to his back injury or simply a veteran day of rest. Friday's practice report will be telling as to Hamlin's chances of suiting up for Sunday's key road matchup against Detroit.
