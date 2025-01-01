Fantasy Football
Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin Injury: Gets in limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 10:35am

Hamlin (ribs) was a limited participant at the Bills' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hamlin has missed Buffalo's last three contests due to back and ribs injuries, but it now appears he's nearing a return to action. If he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills
