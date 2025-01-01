Damar Hamlin Injury: Gets in limited practice
Hamlin (ribs) was a limited participant at the Bills' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Hamlin has missed Buffalo's last three contests due to back and ribs injuries, but it now appears he's nearing a return to action. If he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
