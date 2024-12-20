Damar Hamlin Injury: Limited participant Friday

Hamlin (ribs) will be limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for this weekend's matchup against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Hamlin missed out on last week's win over Detroit with a back injury, but he's now questionable for Sunday's outing against New England with a ribs injury. The fourth-year safety has only missed one game this campaign, establishing himself as a regular starter for Buffalo's defense. He's now logged 83 tackles (58 solo), two interceptions and one fumble recovery across 13 games this campaign.