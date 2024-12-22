Fantasy Football
Damar Hamlin Injury: Listed as inactive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Hamlin (ribs) will not play in Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Hamlin's absence will mark his second straight. He sat out last week due to a back injury, but he will now sit out with a rib issue. When healthy, the fourth-year safety has established himself as a regular starter on the defense. In his absence, and with Taylor Rapp (neck) also sidelined, Kareem Jackson and Cole Bishop are the only healthy safeties going into the game.

Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills
