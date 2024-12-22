Damar Hamlin Injury: Listed as inactive

Hamlin (ribs) will not play in Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Hamlin's absence will mark his second straight. He sat out last week due to a back injury, but he will now sit out with a rib issue. When healthy, the fourth-year safety has established himself as a regular starter on the defense. In his absence, and with Taylor Rapp (neck) also sidelined, Kareem Jackson and Cole Bishop are the only healthy safeties going into the game.