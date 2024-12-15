Damar Hamlin Injury: Out Sunday
Hamlin (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The starting safety practiced in full Wednesday before missing Thursday's session. Hamlin has 83 tackles (58 solo), five pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a fumble recovery on the year. With Hamlin and Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder) both out, Kareem Jackson and Cole Bishop are the next men up at safety for the Bills on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now