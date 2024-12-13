Damar Hamlin Injury: Questionable for Week 15
Hamlin (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Detroit.
Additionally, fellow starting safety Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder) is also questionable, and starting CB Rasul Douglas (knee) was ruled out. Hamlin picked up the back injury in the middle of the practice week, downgrading from a full practice Wednesday to DNP on Thursday. Cole Bishop and Micah Hyde are next up for snaps at safety.
