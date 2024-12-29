Fantasy Football
Damar Hamlin headshot

Damar Hamlin Injury: Won't play against Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Hamlin (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Hamlin was a limited participant in practice all week, but he will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a rib injury he picked up in the lead up to the Bills' Week 15 game against the Lions. With Lewis Cine (coach's decision) also inactive for Sunday's AFC East clash, Cole Bishop will serve as the Bills' starting free safety alongside strong safety Taylor Rapp due to Hamlin's injury.

Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills
