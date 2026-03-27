Damar Hamlin News: Back with Bills

Buffalo re-signed Hamlin (pectoral) on Friday.

Hamlin appears to be fully recovered from the pectoral injury that caused him to miss the final 13 games of the 2025 campaign, as he practiced in full and was a candidate to return from IR in advance of the Bills' loss to the Broncos in the AFC divisional round. Across five regular-season appearances last year, Hamlin handled just five defensive snaps. The soon-to-be 29-year-old looks primed to handle a similar reserve role during the 2026 campaign.