Damar Hamlin News: Records double-digit stops

Hamlin finished with 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Sunday marked the third game this season in which the safety recorded double-digit stops. Hamlin has 83 tackles (58 solo), five passes defensed, including two interceptions, and a fumble recovery this season. He has also played on more than 700 defensive snaps after playing on just 16 a year ago as he recovered from a cardiac episode on the field near the end of the 2022 campaign.